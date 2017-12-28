Firefighters battle EGR house fire, freezing temps





EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in East Grand Rapids amid bitter cold temperatures Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. at a house in the 1800 block of Wealthy Street SE near Plymouth Avenue SE. As of 6 a.m., firefighters were still trying to put out hot spots.

Temperatures were hovering around 1 degree, which made it difficult for authorities to put out the flames. Firefighters told 24 Hour News 8 a concern is the water freezing and creating icy conditions.

Wealthy Street is closed in the area while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

Investigators believe the fire started in the attic and spread to the roof. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No one was inside the house and there no reports of injuries. Authorities have been unable to contact the homeowner to inform them about the fire.

