GRPD warn about bogus bill uptick; what to watch out for

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –- Sellers, beware: More counterfeit money is popping up in Grand Rapids, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it’s seen an uptick an counterfeit money use, with seven reported incidents since Dec. 1.

Officers say in two of the cases, the suspects used bogus bills to buy items from Facebook’s Marketplace; two of the incidents involved buying food from delivery drivers, and the remaining three complaints involved purchases from businesses.

Police say in two cases, the fake money was marked “Motion Picture Use Only.” In all of the cases, the counterfeit money looked like $50 or $100 bills.

GRPD advises any sellers to examine any cash they receive to ensure it’s authentic by checking for security features printed into U.S. currency. Sellers can also take the following steps to protect themselves:

Purchase and use a counterfeit detector pen, which is available at many office supply stores.

Meet the buyer in a public place. GRPD says its lobby is an option.

Consider an alternative form of payment, like PayPal or the Cash App.Police say if you encounter counterfeit money, you should avoid any confrontation, take note of the suspect’s description and call 911.

