Kzoo man admits to murdering neighbor before 2nd trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man charged with killing his neighbor years ago won’t be going through a second trial.

Todd Maneke pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the August 2013 death of Alfred Minka, according to Kalamazoo County Circuit Court administrators.

Maneke was charged with murder in the case in August 2016, about three years after police found Minka’s body inside his Brookmont Drive home.

In the probable cause document filed the day of Maneke’s arrest, a Kalamazoo detective testified that Maneke eventually admitted to borrowing Minka’s car to go buy drugs. Police found the victim’s blood on the steering wheel and driver’s side power window button.

Records showed Maneke also called his crack dealer from the bank where Minka had an account. An earlier search warrant stated that Maneke admitted to police that he had a crack problem and no job.

Maneke’s case went to a jury in September, but the judge declared a mistrial after several jurors reportedly admitted to researching the case on their own, despite instructions not to.

The judge’s ruling set Maneke up for a second trial, which was scheduled to begin Jan. 18 before Thursday’s plea.

Maneke is expected back in court for sentencing on Monday, Jan. 29.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

