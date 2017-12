FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a snowmobile crash in Muskegon County Thursday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on the Musketawa Trail near the 3100 block of Broadway Avenue, southeast of Muskegon, according a Fruitport Township Police Department Facebook post.

Police said the 40-year-old Muskegon County man died at the scene. His name is not being released at this time.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash.

The fatal snowmobile crash remains under investigation.

