Missing Ottawa Co. woman found dead in woods behind home

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a woman last seen by her family on Christmas Eve was found Thursday afternoon far behind her home, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said.

“This is a suspicious death investigation at this point,” Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Cpt. John Wolffis said.

Deputies said they first got a call Wednesday night from family members, worried about 59-year-old Sheila Bonge.

Her family said they last saw her on Christmas Eve at her home in the 14000 block of 104th Avenue, then talked to her by phone about 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Deputies spent most of Thursday at the home, set far off the gravel road, searching the area, using tracking dogs.

Late Thursday afternoon, deputies found her body in the woods. Wolffis said there was no obvious signs of injury, but that they are looking into the possibility of foul play.

“We are investigating that at this point,” Wolffis said. “I can’t really say 100 percent yet, we’re still investigating. Obviously, it’s very concerning.”

Her family told detectives Bonge would have had no reason to be back in the woods and wasn’t one to wander away.

