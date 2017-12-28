No. 18 MSU prepares for ranked Holiday Bowl matchup

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WOOD) — At the end of Thursday night, No. 18 Michigan State could finish its season with a double-digit win total just one year removed from being a three-win team.

The Spartans will clash with No. 21 Washington State at 9 p.m. in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, the first ranked matchup of the 2017 bowl season.

It is the 10th bowl game the program has reached under head coach Mark Dantonio, who holds a 4-5 record in those games. MSU’s last bowl victory came in the 2014 Cotton Bowl against Baylor with a 42-41 final.

Washington State comes into Thursday’s game with a 9-3 record and one of the best passing offenses in the country, averaging 374.8 yards per game through the air. MSU’s defense comes into the contest with the ninth-best defense in the NCAA, holding opponents to 297.8 yards per game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium.

