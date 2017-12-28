GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum’s exhibits came to life during the annual Night at Your Museum fundraiser on Wednesday.
>>Photos: Night at Your Museum 2017
Night at Your Museum 2017
Night at Your Museum 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Deadly Amtrak train derailment
-
Pearl Harbor attack
-
Human ancestor “Little Foot” on display
-
Supermoon over West Michigan
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Fire guts garage in Walker
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
-
Allegan County police chase and crash