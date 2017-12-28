Spectrum Health reveals top baby names of 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you live in West Michigan and have a newborn named Olivia or Liam, you are definitely not alone.

Those are the most popular girl and boy names of 2017, according to Spectrum Health.

Both names also topped the list last year. However, there were a couple of name newcomers: Hazel and Adeline cracked the top ten for girls.

Oliver, which was the third most popular boy name in 2015 but fell off Spectrum Health’s list in 2016, rebounded to No. 8 this year.

Spectrum Health says so far this year, the staff at Butterworth Hospital have delivered 7,604 babies — more than any other hospital in the state.

Top girl names in 2017

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Ava

4. Elizabeth

5. Emma

6. Sophia

7. Hazel

8. Abigail

9. Nora

10. Adeline

Top boy names in 2017

1. Liam

2. Levi

3. Elijah

4. James

5. Lincoln

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Oliver

9. Jack

10. Charles

Top girl names in 2016

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Evelyn

4. Ava

5. Emma

6. Elizabeth

7. Sophia

8. Nora

9. Harper

10. Abigail

Top boy names in 2016

1. Liam

2. Levi

3. James

4. William

5. Elijah

6. Mason

7. Lincoln

8. Jack

9. Charles

10. Benjamin

