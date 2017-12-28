Water pipe break floods MSU’s Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS/WOOD) — Crews continued to clean up and repair the Spartan basketball team’s home Thursday after a frozen pipe burst inside the Michigan State University venue.

A project engineer told our Lansing sister station WLNS that water from the frozen pipe pooled in concourse spaces and spread to bathrooms and concession areas. However, the water did not reach the playing floor.

State Senator Rick Jones posted video of the flooding on his Facebook page.

The pipe was in an area that was exposed to the extreme cold that has gripped much of Michigan.

The damage is considered minor. Workers Thursday planned to replace drywall, light fixtures and soggy ceiling panels.

The original version of this story was first posted on wlns.com.

