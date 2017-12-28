WMU cheerleader killed in Detroit drive-by shooting

DETROIT (WOOD) — A Western Michigan University freshman was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit, according to reports.

The NBC affiliate in Detroit, WDIV, reports that 18-year-old Damond Carpenter was gunned down on the city’s east side Friday.

Carpenter, a Detroit native, was a cheerleader at WMU and home for holiday break, WDIV reports.

Wednesday, family and friends gathered at the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Morang Avenue and Cadieux Road to honor him.

The case remains under investigation. Police in Detroit don’t why he was shot and don’t have any suspects.

Information from: WDIV in Detroit

