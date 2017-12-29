2 dead, 1 hurt in California workplace shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man walked into the Southern California law firm where he worked and shot two men before turning the gun on himself.

Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson says officers found the gunman and one victim dead when they arrived on Friday.

They learned that a third victim had already driven himself to a hospital. There was no further word on his condition.

Police say they received reports of a shooter at 2:25 p.m.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

Johnson says police didn’t fire any shots. A SWAT team searched the rest of the building and no other victims were found.

