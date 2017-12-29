Deputy cruiser hit while responding to Ionia Co. crash

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ionia County are reminding drivers to take it slow on snowy roads after a deputy was involved in a crash Friday.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of S. Bellamy Road and Bluewater Highway in Easton Township, east of Ionia.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was responding to a crash in the area when another driver lost control and hit his cruiser.

No one was injured in the crash.

Deputies are reminding drivers to use caution and slow down when traveling on snowy roads. Drivers should also give way to emergency vehicles.

