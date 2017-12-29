High School Holiday Tournament: Dec. 29, 2017 highlights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Godwin Heights and Forest Hills Central had to go into overtime to decide the third of three games played at the Cornerstone University High School Holiday Tournament Friday night.

GODWIN HEIGHTS VS. FOREST HILLS CENTRAL

It looked like Forest Hills Central would pull off the upset in regulation. Tyler George hit a three-pointer with 44 seconds left to give FHC a 59-58 lead. He added a free throw with under 15 seconds to go as the Rangers led 60-58.

But Godwin Heights had other plans. Lamar Norman made two free throws with just three seconds left to force overtime.

In overtime, it was George who came up big. He opened the scoring with a layup and made key free throws down the stretch, helping the

Rangers prevailed in the extra session, 72-68.

George racked up a total of 19 points. James Scholler led FHC with 20; Andrew Tebeau added 15 points.

Norman and Markeese Hastings paced the Wolverines with 25 and 22 points, respectively.

OTHER GAMES

In the evening’s second game, it was Spring Lake besting Wayland, 58-40. Griffin Lorimer led the Lakers with 16 points and Jack VanWingen added 14 points. Carter Nyp led Wayland with 20 points.

Covenant Christian won the early contest of the triple header at Cornerstone as the Chargers defeated Forest Hills Eastern, 74-61.

In earlier action, West Catholic topped Kalamazoo Hackett, 72-61.

Lansing Catholic topped Muskegon Catholic Central, 63-42.

THWARTED BY THE WEATHER

Catholic Central also hosted a holiday tournament on its campus, but the Cougars’ game with Ludington was cancelled after and crash closed a portion of southbound US-31 Friday afternoon.

The pileup that involved about 40 vehicles prevented Ludington from making the trip to Grand Rapids.

Fortunately, only three people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It’s unclear when the matchup will be rescheduled.

