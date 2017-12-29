KCAS Pets of the Week: Copper, Meter and Mr. Spike





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a new furry friend to ring in this New Year and all the others to come, check out this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Copper and Meter, two male pups who have been at the Kent County Animal Shelter for too long.

Copper is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who is playful and gets along well with other dogs.

Shelter workers say Meter is also very sweet and fares well with other dogs.

A Pleasant Dog is offering a free training session to whomever adopts either Copper or Meter.

Next is Mr. Spike. He’s a Chihuahua who is about 7 years old. Officials with the Kent County Animal Shelter say he is calm, quiet and loves to dress up and be carried around.

For more information about Copper, Meter, Mr. Spike or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

