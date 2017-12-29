US-131 reopens after crash near Plainwell

GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Both directions of US-131 near Plainwell have reopened after a crash Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The northbound and southbound lanes were closed at 106th Avenue in Gun Plain Township, north of Plainwell, for nearly three hours.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is the second crash that closed a portion of US-131 in Allegan County Friday. An overturned semi-truck has shut down the southbound lanes of US-131 near Martin.

