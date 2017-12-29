Protect Your Foundation From Old Man Winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Bone chilling temperatures have engulfed West Michigan for days and it’s not letting up any time soon! In this kind of weather, we often worry about pipes bursting, snow piling up — but what about our foundations and basements? Today we have Rob VanSuilichem from EverDry here to talk about protecting that part of our home.

EightWest Offer: $500.00 Off EverDry’s “Multi-Step” System.

(Expires Jan.31. Not valid with any other offers,)

Everdry Waterproofing

616-406-0808 or 1-800-275-7910

http://www.everdrygrandrapids.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

