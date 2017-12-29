SB US-131 closed near Martin due to overturned semi

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Southbound US-131 is closed near Martin due to an overturned semi-truck, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Friday on southbound US-131 near 116th Avenue in Martin Township.

The southbound lanes are closed at exit 55 while authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions

It’s unknown what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

This is the second crash that closed a portion of US-131 in Allegan County Friday. The first crash happened near Plainwell and shut down both directions, but the northbound lanes have since reopened.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

