MSP cruiser among 20+ vehicles involved in SB US-31 pileup

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police confirm a trooper’s cruiser was among the vehicles involved in a US-31 pileup near Muskegon.
The southbound lanes of the highway are shut down at Holton Road in Muskegon Township, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that the pileup involves more than 20 vehicles.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions
State police say the trooper involved in the crash was not injured. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash and the extent of injuries.
>>Photos: US-31 pileup in Muskegon Township
US-31 pileup in Muskegon Township
US-31 pileup in Muskegon Township x
Latest Galleries
-
201 Market Ave. proposal
-
Deadly Amtrak train derailment
-
Pearl Harbor attack
-
Human ancestor “Little Foot” on display
-
Supermoon over West Michigan
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot – Nov. 23, 2017
-
Fire guts garage in Walker
-
SS Edmund Fitzgerald: From inception to sinking
-
Face transplant recipient meets donor’s family
This is a breaking news story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene; check back on woodtv.com for updates.