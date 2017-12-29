MSP cruiser among 20+ vehicles involved in SB US-31 pileup

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police confirm a trooper’s cruiser was among the vehicles involved in a US-31 pileup near Muskegon.

The southbound lanes of the highway are shut down at Holton Road in Muskegon Township, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 that the pileup involves more than 20 vehicles.

VIDEO: Towing crews pulling vehicles out of the ditch following 20+ car pileup on SB US-31 in Muskegon County. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/dYtyDCwheV — Evan Dean (@_EvanDean) December 29, 2017

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

State police say the trooper involved in the crash was not injured. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash and the extent of injuries.

A Michigan State Police cruiser was among the vehicles involved in the pileup that shut down southbound US-31 at Holton Road in Muskegon Township on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

