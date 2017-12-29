Neighbor arrested in missing Ottawa Co. woman’s death

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection to the death of a missing Ottawa County woman.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the 24 Hour News 8 that a 63-year-old Crockery Township man is in custody in connection to the death of 59-year-old Sheila Bonge.

24 Hour News 8 confirmed through state police records that Wendell Earl Popejoy, 63, is being charged with felony homicide. The case number on the state police records match the case number given by the sheriff’s office in reference to open murder charges against the suspect.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the suspect’s name until he has been arraigned.

According to property records, Popejoy and Bonge are neighbors. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies told 24 Hour News 8 they had been to the area more than five times for disputes involving the neighbors.

Bonge’s body was found Thursday in the woods behind her house in the 14000 block of 104th Avenue in Crockery Township, east of Grand Haven.

Bonge was reported missing Wednesday night after family members had not heard from her in a few days. Her family said they last saw her on Christmas Eve at her home, then talked to her by phone about 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Late Thursday afternoon, deputies found her body in the woods. Her family told detectives Bonge would have had no reason to be back in the woods and wasn’t one to wander away.

Authorities said Bonge’s death is being ruled a homicide and the case remains under investigation.

