Visit the new Grand Castle Inn & Suites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Castles are historic and fascinating places… and while most of us can only dream of *living* in a castle… we can stay in a place inspired by one! We traveled to a recently renovated hotel — the Grand Castle Inn & Suites — to see all the changes that have taken place there… a place loaded with great amenities!

Many of the rooms are under $100, which is pretty affordable with all those amenities, especially in a newly renovated hotel. You can book online or call to make a reservation.

Best Western Plus Grand Caste Inn & Suites

3825 28th Street SW – Grandville

(616) 532-5832

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

