Bitter cold New Year, Supermoon New Year’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Arctic chill will make for a very cold start to 2018 when the clock strikes midnight Sunday.

The first day of 2018 will feature the biggest moon of the year.

Saturday marked the seventh day in a row with highs below freezing. A steady stream of icy air will continue to pour into West Michigan with wind chills below zero both Saturday and Sunday nights.

The weather through the daylight hours of New Years Eve will be cold. A period of lake effect snow is possible for lakeshore areas, but most of West Michigan will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs will be in the middle teens with a light wind out of the east. Temperatures will drop towards midnight back into the single digits.

Areas of snow are expected as the clock strikes midnight. We will also see just enough wind to give us wind chill values below zero.

Be sure to dress warmly this New Year’s Eve. Temperatures this cold can induce frost bite.

The first day of the new year will also be cold with areas of snow and highs in the middle teens. Skies should clear partially on Monday night for some. This should allow a glimpse of the full moon, reaching fullness just after 9 p.m. in West Michigan. As it rises in the east, it will be visibly larger than most moons.

The full moon January 1 and 2 will actually be the largest moon of 2018.

Very cold air will continue for the start of 2018. The first two weeks of January have a good chance of staying colder than average.

