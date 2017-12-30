Crash sends 2 to hospital in Kent Co.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to hospital Saturday after losing control of her vehicle and crashing.

It happened around noon on Saturday on 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township, east of N Division Avenue.

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling westbound on 10 Mile Road when the driver lost control, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver and a passenger were taken to Butterworth Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Authorities said both victims were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

