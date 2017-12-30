Police searching for man who robbed Comstock Park gas station

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) – Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station early Saturday morning in Comstock Park.

Kent County dispatchers say the robbery happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the Circle K gas station in the 4800 block of West River Dr., just south of Pine Island Dr.

They confirmed the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt in the incident.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 5-foot-5, and was last seen wearing a light-blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

