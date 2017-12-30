Report: Caldwell expected to be out as Lions’ head coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunday will likely be the Detroit Lions’ last game under head coach Jim Caldwell, according to reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday reported the Lions will likely part ways with Caldwell and listed New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as a possible candidate.

Caldwell signed an extension before the 2017 season for one season with a team option for a second.

The Lions are 35-28 under Caldwell, making him the teams winningest non-interim coach in the Super Bowl era. However, the Lions were eliminated from playoff contention last week with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and haven’t won a playoff game with Caldwell as head coach.

