Two men arrested for armed robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – Two men are behind bars today after police say they held a person at gunpoint and robbed them.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in the area of West Paterson and Woodward Avenue in Kalamazoo. The victim says they offered a ride to a friend and that person’s acquaintance last night. When the two men got in the vehicle, the second person pulled out a gun and robbed the victim.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to the scene and found two men matching the suspect descriptions in the area. The two men were arrested without incident.

Officers, including a K-9, were able to locate the victim’s stolen property, as well as a discarded handgun believed to be used in the incident.

The suspects, a 24-year-old from Vicksburg and a 25-year-old from Kalamazoo, face charges of armed robbery and possession of marijuana. They are currently lodged in Kalamazoo County Jail.

