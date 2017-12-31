Driver who hit deputy’s cruiser faces OWI charge

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland woman was arrested for drunken driving Sunday after crashing into a deputy’s cruiser, authorities say.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of W. Lakewood Boulevard and Douglas Street in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the woman, who was westbound on Douglas, didn’t obey a red light and crashed into a deputy’s Ford Explorer, hitting the cruiser just behind the driver’s door.

Deputy Mac O’Connor was wearing his seat belt, the sheriff’s office said. He sustained minor injuries and was treated at Holland Hospital before being released.

Authorities say there was a 2-year-old boy in the woman’s back seat. He was properly secured in a child seat and was not hurt.

The woman, a 37-year-old whose name was not released Sunday night, was arrested for operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.

She was also wearing her seat belt and was uninjured.

Holland police are handling the crash investigation.

