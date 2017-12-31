Bangor-area furniture shop destroyed in fire

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters from nine departments worked in temperatures that dipped to -2 degrees as they battled a fire at a furniture shop east of Bangor Sunday evening.

The fire destroyed May’s Furniture and Antiques near the corner of 52nd Street and M-43 in Arlington Township, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Fire crews from South Haven, Columbia Township, Lawrence, Watervliet, Hartford, Covert Township, Paw Paw and Keeler Township responded to the scene, with the first report of the fire coming in at 6:10 p.m.

The shop is in a rural area, so crews had to use tankers to bring in water to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

No one was injured.

