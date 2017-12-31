Dozens of vehicles involved in I-94 pileup

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County dispatchers report that between 20 and 50 cars are piled up on westbound I-94 west of Paw Paw.

The crashes are between exit 60, which is to M-40 in Paw Paw, and exit 56, which is to 43rd Street to Decatur.

Crews are on scene working to clear vehicles and assess multiple reported injuries. Dispatchers say there had been no reported fatalities as of 2:45 p.m.

Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott told 24 Hour News 8 that the county’s emergency operations center has been activated. He said buses were being brought in by the Red Cross to aid stranded drivers.

Police ask that you avoid the area and find a different route.

The westbound lanes of the highway have been closed so emergency crews can respond.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates at woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

