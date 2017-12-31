Home invasion suspect arrested after standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo home invasion suspect was arrested after a standoff early Sunday morning.

The victim called 911 around 4 a.m. after the home invasion in the 2100 block of Luella Street near E. Alcott Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers soon surrounded another home on the same block where the suspect was believed to be. Kalamazoo Metro SWAT and negotiators were called in.

They got the suspect on the phone, and he gave himself up peacefully after about two hours.

The suspect, a 25-year-old Kalamazoo man whose name was not released Sunday night, was arrested on a home invasion charge and taken to the county jail.

