KDPS investigating suspicious disappearance

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a Kalamazoo man are suspicious.

William Henry Gray, 69, was last seen Friday and reported missing Saturday. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it has information that some sort of altercation may have led up to him going missing.

Gray is described as a black man who stands about 5-foot-11 and weighs about 200 pounds. A photo was not immediately provided.

KDPS is looking for him and his car, a white four-door 2009 Chevrolet Malibu with Michigan license plate CNH8619. It has damage to the front bumper. KDPS released a photo of the car Sunday.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or where Gray may be is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

