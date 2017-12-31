No injuries in house fire near Spring Lake





SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters battled a blaze after a house just east of Spring Lake caught fire Sunday.

The fire broke out in the 15000 block of Krueger Street, off of Cleveland Street in Spring Lake Township.

It was reported shortly after 5:40 p.m. When fire crews arrived on scene, the house was already fully involved.

Video sent to 24 Hour News 8 by a viewer shows firefighters working in snow and wind as they sprayed water on large flames coming from the side of the house and showing through a window.

Ottawa County Dispatch says everyone escaped the home safely.

Authorities have not yet provided any information about the cause of the fire.

