WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station on Sunday morning.

Wyoming police responded to the 3200 block of S Division Avenue at an Admiral gas station around 6:20 a.m.

Police say the suspect was armed and there are no injuries reported.

We’re told by police that it is early in their investigation.

The suspect description and details of what they took were not immediately available.

