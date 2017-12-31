To The Point: 2018 Attorney General and Sec. of State candidates





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A candidate for Michigan Attorney General said an all-female Democratic could be possible in the 2018 election.

“Every day since I filed on Aug. 15, I have heard the same refrain over and over again and that is Democrats can’t run to many women on the ticket,” said Democratic Attorney General candidate Dana Nessel. “I’ve been told time and time again, that’s a lot of women, we can’t also have a woman in the office of Attorney General running as a Democrat because that’s just too many.”

Nessell listed several women who she said are leading candidates for the 2018 ticket and asked why she has heard there is such a thing as too many woman running as Democrats.

Jocelyn Benson is a candidate for Secretary of State who said she is focusing on making government for accessible for its citizens.

“I think if state government and federal government (are) listening to the people that it’s supposed to represent, the policies and decision that (they) make are much better off but as we’ve seen turnout decline and the increase of money into our political process in recent years, we’ve seen a real disengagement between our citizens and out government, and I want to change that.”

Hear more from each of the candidates in the video above in this Dec. 31, 2017 edition of “To The Point.”

