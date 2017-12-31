Woman, 80, found dead outside Hastings home

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hastings police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of her home Saturday evening.

Hastings police officers responded to the call before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Hannah Lane.

Investigators said that a relative found the woman outside of her apartment home in the freezing cold weather and called 911.

Hastings police Deputy Chief Dale Boulter said that there is no danger to residents in the area, but that all unattended deaths are considered suspicious until suspicion can be completely ruled out.

It wasn’t immediately apparent how the woman died. We’re told an autopsy would be performed as early as Tuesday while the department continues its investigation.

