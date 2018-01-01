3 hospitalized after car crash, fire near Sparta

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash between Sparta and Kent City Monday, dispatchers say.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on M-37 south of 15 Mile Road in Sparta Township. About an hour later, a burned out car could be seen still smoking and surrounded by emergency vehicles.

The conditions of the three people hospitalized were not immediately available.

Kent County dispatchers told 24 Hour News 8 there were reports that someone was trapped in a burning car; it was not immediately clear if that person was among those hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. Michigan State Police are investigating.

M-37 is shut down between O’Connor Street and 15 Mile.

