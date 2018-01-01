8 people escape Portage mobile home fire

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two adults and several teenagers had to climb out of a bedroom window to escape a mobile home fire in Portage Monday, authorities say.

The fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Yarmouth Avenue at the Colonial Acres mobile home park, in the area of E. Kilgore Road and Meredith Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says no smoke alarms went off and that the family was alerted to the fire in the living room by one of the six teens in the home. With help from a neighbor, everyone inside got out through a back bedroom window.

Two people, one of the adults and one of the teens, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire and smoke in two thirds of the home. Crews managed to get the fire under control in about half an hour.

Damage was estimated at $11,000.

The Comstock Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

