KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The AMC movie theater in downtown Kalamazoo had to be closed after a pipe froze and burst Sunday.

The AMC Portage Street 10, which is located at the site of the former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, will remain closed at least through Tuesday, AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

A reopening date has not yet been set; Noonan said the AMC would reassess later this week.

It’s not yet clear how AMC will work with customers who prepurchased tickets.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit