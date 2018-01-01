Detroit Lions fire head coach Jim Caldwell

Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell leaves after speaking in a press conference at the Grove Hotel in Chandler's Cross, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015.

DETROIT (WOOD/AP) –The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Jim Caldwell, according to a tweet from the official Lions’ Twitter account.

The tweet was posted just before 7:45 a.m. Monday, reading, “Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach.”

The announcement follows Sunday’s 35-11 win over the Green Bay Packers.

On Saturday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the likely split.

Caldwell had signed a one-season extension with Lions in 2017 with an option for a second.

