Man arrested after firing gunshots; stolen gun, drugs found

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is waking up behind bars after firing gunshots off of a porch around midnight New Year’s Day.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says an officer was patrolling in the area near Princeton Avenue and W Paterson street when he heard gunshots.

The officer could see a man shooting from the back porch of a home in the 1300 block of Princeton Avenue.

Several officers responded to the shots fired call and surrounded the home.

Police were able to draft and execute a search warrant of the residence after approval.

In their search of the home police found two handguns, one which was stolen out of Van Buren County, along with several bags of crystal meth and marijuana.

The 54-year-old man who lived in the home was arrested on several felony charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, felony firearm, and maintaining a drug house.

KDPS is asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

