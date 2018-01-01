Renderings show plan for new GR veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than a year after laws were passed to bring sweeping changes to Michigan’s Veteran’s Affairs system, renderings for the new Grand Rapids Home for Veterans have been released.

State Rep. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, shared the design plans on her Facebook page Thursday. The new facility would house fewer people than the current building, but would be designed to feel more like a real home.

According to the plans, the new layout would include four neighborhoods and two neighborhood centers connected to a central community center. The neighborhoods would have 32 resident rooms each, making the total number of rooms 128.

The current facility has 550 beds.

According to state documents, the new veterans home would cost $49.9 million.

It’s part of a plan to build several new facilities across the state, including one in the Jackson-Battle Creek region.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

