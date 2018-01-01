Woman fatally shot in Wyoming; suspect in custody

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Wyoming’s north side early New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Lee St. SW, just east of Lamar Park, around 4:45 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

A 25-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, had been allegedly shot by a 37-year-old man who also lived at the home. Police have not released his identity and said the relationship between the victim and suspect is under investigation.

The suspect left the home on foot but was tracked down by a K-9 team about a mile away and taken into custody, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately released.

24 Hour News 8 is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

