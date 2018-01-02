Man found dead after house fire near Kalamazoo

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- A man is dead following a house fire near Kalamazoo.

Around noon Tuesday, firefighters were called to the 5200 block of Lucerne Avenue in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters found a small fire inside the home and the 69-year-old homeowner dead inside. Comstock Township Fire Chief Matt Beauchamp told 24 Hour News 8 the fire was basically out by the time crews arrived, and a passerby likely wouldn’t even realize a fire had happened at the home.

Authorities are working to determine how the man died.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is working with the state fire marshal to piece together the moments leading up to the fire. The fire marshal is expected to return to the scene Wednesday to investigate.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

