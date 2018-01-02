1 hospitalized after car fire spreads to house

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man rescued four dogs after a car fire spread to a house northwest of Holland Tuesday.

It happened at the home where the man was house sitting in the 1800 block of Main Street west of N. 160th Avenue in Park Township.

Fire officials on scene said man was working on a car in the garage when the car caught fire. The man tried to put it out, but couldn’t.

As the fire spread to the house, the man warned a woman inside of the flames and saved the dogs.

He was hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

