Neighbors: Man killed in Wayland Twp. fire well-known, loved

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a mobile home fire that killed a man in Allegan County Tuesday.

It happened just before 11 a.m. at a mobile home at Rabbit River Estates off of 135th Avenue in Wayland Township.

Police say the man who died was in his 40s, but they are not releasing his name at this time. Neighbors say he had a physical disability. They also say he was well-known and loved.

Details on what caused the fire, the extent of the damage or any other people or animals injured in the incident weren’t immediately available. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing situation

