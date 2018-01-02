Griffins win streak sparked by strong forward play





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins hit the road Tuesday morning riding their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Part of the Griffins recent surge is the spark forward Evgeny Svechnikov has provided in the team’s recent stretch of games. Svechnikov came into the season with high expectations but struggled out of the gate, scoring just two goals in the first 27 games. His recent success has helped the team hit its longest winning streak of the season, with three goals in the last two games.

“I’m not going to lie to you, there is pressure and I think I put a lot of pressure on myself,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do about it (but) be strong mentally. It’s tough like you said (sic) and I’m not the first guy to go through it and not the last, I just need to go through it and I think I’m about to take off.

