Man charged in murder of Ottawa Co. woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of killing his neighbor in Ottawa County is facing charges.

Wendell Popejoy, 63, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of open murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was denied bond and remains at the Ottawa County Jail.

Popejoy is accused of killing his 59-year-old neighbor, Sheila Bonge, who was found dead last week behind her home in the 14000 block of 104th Avenue in Crockery Township.

Bonge had last been heard from on Christmas Day and heard from the day before.

As the investigation progressed, investigators determined they were dealing with a homicide and made an arrest shortly after. Authorities have yet to disclose what made them believe it was a homicide or why Popejoy was arrested and charged.

Popejoy and Bonge shared a driveway for at least the last five years. Neighbors say Bonge was a difficult person to deal with. People who live nearby also said Popejoy was a good neighbor often willing to help everyone and encouraged tolerance for Bonge.

The case is still under investigation.

