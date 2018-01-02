1 killed in multicar crash in Ada Twp.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a multivehicle crash in Ada Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cascade Road and Spaulding Avenue SE in Ada Township. Four vehicles were involved. One of those, a pickup truck, rolled over.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the pickup was headed east on Cascade when it ran a red light at Spaulding, striking several vehicles.

There is a report of at least one serious injury.

The intersection is shut down.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

Crash at Cascade Road and Spaulding Avenue – Jan. 2, 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The scene of a crash on Cascade Road at Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township. (Courtesy ReportIt - Jan. 2, 2018) The scene of a crash on Cascade Road at Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township. (Courtesy ReportIt - Jan. 2, 2018) The scene of a crash on Cascade Road at Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township. (Jan. 2, 2018) The scene of a crash on Cascade Road at Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township. (Jan. 2, 2018) The scene of a crash on Cascade Road at Spaulding Avenue in Ada Township. (Jan. 2, 2018)

>>App users: Photos of the scene

