1 killed in multicar crash in Ada Twp.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a multivehicle crash in Ada Township Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Cascade Road and Spaulding Avenue SE in Ada Township. Four vehicles were involved. One of those, a pickup truck, rolled over.
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says the pickup was headed east on Cascade when it ran a red light at Spaulding, striking several vehicles.
There is a report of at least one serious injury.
The intersection is shut down.
24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.
Crash at Cascade Road and Spaulding Avenue – Jan. 2, 2018
