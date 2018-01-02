Suspect, survivor of deadly crash die months later

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man who was freed from jail days before allegedly causing a deadly crash in Norton Shores has died from cancer.

Muskegon County Undersheriff Ken Sanford confirmed Victor Thompson’s death Tuesday.

Thompson’s father previously told 24 Hour News 8 that his son was in the Kent County jail when he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in July, which had likely progressed to stage 4 at that point.

Court records showed Thompson was wanted for violating the terms of his probation when he led Norton Shores police on a pursuit on Aug. 17.

Officers said they had pulled over Thompson on a report of liquor stolen from a nearby Meijer, but he took off. Moments after officers ended their chase, Thompson’s vehicle slammed into another car at the intersection of East Broadway Avenue and Huizenga Street.

The other driver, 93-year-old Duane Quigg, died in the crash; his passenger, 90-year-old Elaine Carsok, had been recovering, but died on Dec. 28, Sanford confirmed.

Thompson was charged with open murder, reckless driving causing serious impairment to a bodily function, retail fraud with the intent to resale and being a habitual offender before Carsok’s death. His trial hadn’t been scheduled.

