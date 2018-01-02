Teacher enters pleas in stabbing, sex misconduct with student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kentwood Public Schools teacher who is charged with stabbing his wife and sexual conduct involving a student entered plea agreements Tuesday.

James Chelekis, a Crestwood Middle School math teacher, pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Chelekis stabbed his wife with a blade of more than 3 inches during a dispute on June 27, 2017. She was taken to the hospital, where she underwent surgery.

A probable cause document says Chelekis confessed to grabbing the knife during an argument with his wife, Amanda Chelekis. He said the knife cut her neck “from one side to another” when they “fell” during the struggle, the document stated.

However, Amanda Chelekis said her husband intentionally tried to kill her, according to court documents. Investigators said the wounds to Amanda Chelekis’ hands were consistent with her trying to fight off an attack.

The criminal sexual conduct case is connected to a sexual relationship with a female student who is now 15. Police said they became aware of the sexual relationship while investigating the stabbing. The student told officers they had been in a sexual relationship for about 1.5 years.

The court says he will be sentenced on Jan. 23.

