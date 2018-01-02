U of M bowl loss adds up to Outback Steakhouse freebie

Related Coverage South Carolina rallies to beat U-M in Outback Bowl

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine fans hurting from their team’s New Year’s Day bowl loss can find comfort – or at least free comfort food – at Outback Steakhouse Tuesday.

The restaurant chain is offering a free Bloomin’ Onion with any purchase to patrons who say “Outback Bowl” to their server.

The offer is limited to one Bloomin’ Onion per table on Tuesday only while supplies last at participating locations, which include the following West Michigan restaurants:

4320 S. Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo

3650 28th Street SE, Kentwood

3475 Alpine Ave. NW, Walker

Michigan (8-5) was the only Big Ten team to lose its bowl this year when it fell to South Carolina in the second half, 26-19.

Had the Wolverines won, participating Outback Steakhouse restaurants would’ve offered a free order of coconut shrimp with any purchase.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

